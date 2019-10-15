Scoreboard Tuesday, October 15th

KDLT Sports,

Women’s Volleyball

Augustana @ USF
Northern 3, Minot State 0 *Jenna Reiff 14 kills
SMSU @ Wayne State

NHL

Wild @ Toronto

ALCS
Game 3 @ New York

Astros 4, Yankees 1

*Houston leads series 2-1

NLCS
Game 4 @ Washington

Nationals 7, Cardinals 0 (2nd inning)

*Nats lead series 3-0

Women’s Golf
DII National Preview

915-Augustana
917-Limestone
924-Grand Valley State
929-Cal San Marcos

217-Alex Stone (AU) 1st
223-Natalie Young (AU ) 3rd

Men’s Golf
Barnett Intercollegiate

829-Arkansas State
856-Oral Roberts
867-UT Arlington
880-South Dakota

215-Matt Tolan (USD) 8th
219-Justin Kolb (USD) 15th

