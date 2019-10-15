Scoreboard Tuesday, October 15th
Women’s Volleyball
Augustana @ USF
Northern 3, Minot State 0 *Jenna Reiff 14 kills
SMSU @ Wayne State
NHL
Wild @ Toronto
ALCS
Game 3 @ New York
Astros 4, Yankees 1
*Houston leads series 2-1
NLCS
Game 4 @ Washington
Nationals 7, Cardinals 0 (2nd inning)
*Nats lead series 3-0
Women’s Golf
DII National Preview
915-Augustana
917-Limestone
924-Grand Valley State
929-Cal San Marcos
217-Alex Stone (AU) 1st
223-Natalie Young (AU ) 3rd
Men’s Golf
Barnett Intercollegiate
829-Arkansas State
856-Oral Roberts
867-UT Arlington
880-South Dakota
215-Matt Tolan (USD) 8th
219-Justin Kolb (USD) 15th