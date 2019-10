SF Christian Sweeps Tri-Valley in Volleyball

COLTON, SD… The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers volleyball team is on a hot streak and it continued Tuesday night in Colton where the 3rd-ranked team in Class “A” rolled to a 3-0 win over the Mustangs. Katie Van Egdom led the way with 10 kills and Caitlyn Pruis had 7 as SFC improved to 19-8 for the season.