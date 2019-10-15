Sioux Falls Man Charged with Reckless Discharge After Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after a “negligent discharge” of a firearm sent one of his relatives to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say 22-year-old Sheldon Robert Pettibone was cleaning his gun at an apartment in the 5200 block of West 47th Street when it discharged, on Sunday. The bullet struck his 23-year-old relative in the leg and she was transported to the hospital.

Pettibone is charged with simple assault domestic and reckless discharge of a firearm. Police say the investigation is still ongoing and that Pettibone may be charged with more.