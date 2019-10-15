Sioux Falls Woman Loses Unborn Baby After Accidental Shooting

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A GoFundMe has been set up for a Sioux Falls mom who lost her unborn baby after being shot in the leg while her husband was cleaning his gun.

Police say 22-year-old Sheldon Robert Pettibone was cleaning his gun at an apartment in the 5200 block of West 47th Street when it accidentally discharged on Sunday.

According to the GoFundMe page set up by the victim’s sister, the 23-year-old mom was pregnant and lost the baby.

Pettibone is charged with simple assault domestic and reckless discharge of a firearm. Police say the investigation is still ongoing and that more charges may be coming.