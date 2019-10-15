Surprise Assembly for 2020 Teacher of The Year

HARRISBURG, S.D.- Harrisburg teacher received quite the surprise today. Amanda Harris is a fourth grade teacher at Endeavor Elementary.

Last week, she was named the 2020 South Dakota teacher of the year. Today, the school surprised her with an assembly dedicated just for her.

Hundreds of students sang her a song and gave her hand-made cards.

A statewide panel selected Harris from five regional finalists, but she says teaching isn’t about awards.

“You ask yourself that question, ‘What can I do for this student? Is that in the best interest of this student?’ And as long as you keep those things in mind, the awards don’t matter because you’re making the difference in the lives of children.”

Harris receives $6,000 in prizes and will go on to represent South Dakota as a candidate for the national teacher of the year award.