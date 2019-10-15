Temporary Accounts Receivable/Accounting Clerk
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Billion Automotive is seeking an Accounts Receivable/Accounting Clerk.
This position is a temporary position with the potential to turn into a full-time, permanent position. Schedule for this position is Monday-Friday from 8:00am – 5:00pm.
This position will start in November and is expected to last until March. Again, there is the potential of this becoming a permanent full-time position eligible for company benefits, retirement, paid holiday, and paid time off.
Essential Job Duties
-Assist in collecting on past due accounts
-Receipt money
-Apply Payments
-Run Statements
-Maintain customer accounts
-Other Duties as Assigned
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements:
Qualifications
-Organizational skill, attention to detail and adherence to deadlines
-Valid Driver’s License/Clean Driving Record
-High School Diploma or Equivalent
-1 Year Prior Experience in related position preferred
Contact Information:
https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=19159&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C