Temporary Accounts Receivable/Accounting Clerk

Billion Automotive

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Billion Automotive is seeking an Accounts Receivable/Accounting Clerk.

This position is a temporary position with the potential to turn into a full-time, permanent position. Schedule for this position is Monday-Friday from 8:00am – 5:00pm.

This position will start in November and is expected to last until March. Again, there is the potential of this becoming a permanent full-time position eligible for company benefits, retirement, paid holiday, and paid time off.

Essential Job Duties

-Assist in collecting on past due accounts

-Receipt money

-Apply Payments

-Run Statements

-Maintain customer accounts

-Other Duties as Assigned

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

Qualifications

-Organizational skill, attention to detail and adherence to deadlines

-Valid Driver’s License/Clean Driving Record

-High School Diploma or Equivalent

-1 Year Prior Experience in related position preferred

Contact Information:

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=19159&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C