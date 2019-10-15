Top-Ranked Washington Boys and Tea Area Girls Among the Playoff Winners in Soccer Monday

SIOUX FALLS & TEA, SD… Monday was a busy night in playoff soccer as the “AA” semi’s were determined and the “A” championships. The Tea Area Titans swept a doubleheader on their home field against St. Thomas More. The top-ranked girls beats the Cavs 2-1 as Brooke Deckert and Sydney Neuhardt scored for Tea Area. The Titans take a 13-1-1 record into Saturday’s championship game with #2 West Central.

The 2nd-ranked Tea Area boys also beat St. Thomas More 3-1 to improve to 7-4-2 on goals by Jacob Hyland, Joey Hedrick and Ryan Del Monaco after falling behind 1-0 at the half. They will play top-ranked SF Christian in Saturday’s title game.

In Boys Class “AA”, the top-ranked Washington Warriors scored the only goal of the first half thanks to Kevin Hernandez. But two quick goals in the second half by Alex Bittner and Henry Ayi game them a big lead and they went on to beat Lincoln 3-1. The semi’s are Thursday night with times to be determined on Tuesday. There will most likely be a doubleheader at Howard Wood between Washington-Aberdeen and Roosevelt-Brandon Valley.

The Girls “AA” semi’s will feature top-ranked Yankton and RC Central in one game and #2 Aberdeen and Lincoln in the other.

See the KDLT Scoreboard for all of Monday night’s scores.