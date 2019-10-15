Water Rescue Overnight on Big Sioux River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Emergency crews were called overnight to the north-central Sioux Falls for a report of someone in the water near the spillway. That call came in just before midnight, and crews quickly began searching the water from shore and by boat.

It wasn’t until about 1:20 a.m. that they were able to locate the person.

We do not know a current age, sex, or identity but will continue to keep you updated at KDLT.com. Assisting in the rescue, were two Urban Search and Rescue units, and an incident commander.