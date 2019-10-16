Flatten Signs With Miami Heat

MIAMI, FL…The Miami Heat have signed guards Skyler Flatten and Bubu Palo.

Palo is well known within the Heat system, having played five seasons with G-League affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce, including 40 games played (25 starts) last season. He averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 31.4 minutes while shooting 45.7 percent from the field, 44 percent from three-point range and 83.2 percent from the foul line. Notably, he ranks in the Skyforce’s top 10 all-time lists in several categories including minutes, assists, games played, points and first in free throws made.

Flatten played at South Dakota State, appearing in 33 games (all starts) as a senior last season and averaged 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.24 steals and 36.5 minutes while shooting 51.7 percent from the field, 44 percent from three-point range and 68.3 percent from the foul line. The former Clark-Willow Lake standout recorded eight 20-point games and connected on at least three three-point field goals in 12 games.