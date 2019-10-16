Jacks Ready For Life After Super Seniors

BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU women won a pair of NCAA games last March before losing to Oregon in the Sweet 16. They graduated some incredible talent including Macy Miller and Maddie Guebert. But this team still returns plenty of talent and looks to make another strong run in the Summit League.

Aaron Johnston, SDSU WBB Coach says: “This years team will be very different, we graduated some awfully good players and they need to be recognized for what they did for our program; helping us more forward. But it’s time to move on to this year’s team. We have a group of women that are hungry, they’re excited, they’re motivated from what they did in the past and their anxious to try to do it again.”

Myah Selland, SDSU Junior says: “We had a really good summer and preseason, just kind of finding roles for each other and how we could best work together to get to where we want to be. So, its been fun”

The Jacks are picked 2nd in the conference behind USD.