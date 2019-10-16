Man Sentenced Following Drug Distribution Investigation in Hand County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A South Dakota man was sentenced to four years in state prison following a year-long drug distribution investigation.

Hand County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation in December 2018. Authorities executed a search warrant within the first two months and confiscated marijuana, firearms, and around $45,000.

Authorities arrested David Lynn Prentice and he was sentenced to four years in the penitentiary with two years suspended as well as $1,500 in fines.