Murray County Rally Falls Short Against Wabasso

SLAYTON, MN… It was a battle of 5-2 teams and the game did not disappoint. Although it did early for the hometown fans in Slayton as Wabasso built what looked to be an insurmountable lead when Carter Bentz threw a pair of second half touchdown passes to Will Carlson and Colby Wall and it was 32-8 Rabbits.

But the Rebels rallied and almost pulled out an amazing comeback. Blake Schmitz hit Drew Coulter who somehow kept his foot inbounds for a score and Schmitz then scored a short TD for a 19-0 run and it was 32-27. But on a key 3rd and long with 4 minutes left, Bentz hit Nick Marotzke for a first down and the Rabbits were able to get the win and improve to 6-2 to finish the regular season in Minnesota. There were 174 games in the state on Wednesday night.

