Pennington County Sheriff’s Office to Appear on Live PD: Wanted Series

Courtesy: Pennington County Sheriff's Office

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is joining a take on the popular television series Live PD.

Hosted by Tom Morris Jr., Live PD: Wanted will help law enforcement agencies across the country track down fugitives. This weekly series will also update the stories of the fugitives the #LivePD audience has already helped capture while embedding with multiple task forces around the country.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office’s Operation Fall Clean-up which ran from September 16-20 will appear on the show. The sheriff’s office says 67 fugitives were arrested. The operation was a part of South Dakota’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program.

The Live PD: Wanted crew followed a warrant team with members from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, National Park Service, and others.

The show airs on A&E and will premier Thursday, October 17 at 9.