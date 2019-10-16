‘Sacred Buffalo’ Wall at Sherman Park to be Updated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sacred Buffalo wall at Sherman Park has been completely removed but it won’t be gone forever.

The wall that once served at an art piece honoring indigenous culture at the Indian Mound Place in Sherman Park suffered severe structural damage last year.

Though it’s now been removed, the city plans to replace it.

Porter Williams, the original artist, will be using rocks from the wall to install an updated version of the Sacred Buffalo.