Wedel Leads Northwestern to Wild 5-Set Win Over Arch Rival Dordt

ORANGE CITY, IA… Our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week (Anna Wedel) was at her best Wednesday night when her Northwestern Red Raiders hosted arch-rival Dordt. It looked like the 2nd-ranked Red Raiders would coast to their 21st straight win and 9th in GPAC play. But the Defenders came roaring back to force a 4th set which they also won 39-37 before Northwestern took the match with a 15-10 win in the final set. Wedel was amazing! She led both teams with 32 kills and Makenzie Fink had 20 for the unbeaten Red Raiders. Freshman Corrina Timmermans had 14 kills for the Defenders and Ally Krommendyk led the way with 17.