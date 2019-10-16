Wired Wednesday: Why a Career in Coding is Worth Pursuing

Tech expert Will Bushee has been in the field for years, and he’s often asked if it’s worth pursuing a career in coding. For those unfamiliar with the tech term – it is in reference to the set of instructions forming a computer program which is executed by a computer, according to Wikipedia. There are incredible coding opportunities in just about every field one might imagine, according to Bushee. Here are a few places he suggests kids and adults alike, with a curiosity about the field, might get started.

Kids

– https://code.org/, Ton of great exercises just for kids, gets them working through visual coding blocks, a lot of themes that they will appreciate

– https://www.codecademy.com/, A great place to start to learn how to code / fundamentals through advanced, many videos, various languages, works within the web browser (nothing to download), there is a Pro version that includes more support & a career path

Adults

– https://www.khanacademy.org/computing/computer-programming, ll free, nonprofit organization, many subjects, including programming, great reputation

– https://skillcrush.com/skillcrush-blueprints, About a dozen paid code camps (about $500 each), 3+ months long, have teachers & support

– https://www.udemy.com/, Individual course, taught by professionals in their field, prices * quality vary, many are short, introduction or project-based, great if you need help on area, like WordPress

Also

– https://www.skillshare.com/

– https://www.lynda.com/

– https://www.coursera.org/

– https://www.edx.org/