Power Restored After Outage Affects “Large Portion” of Pierre

A large portion of Pierre experienced a power outage Thursday evening.

According to a city spokesperson, the power went out around 6:15 p.m. City crews started working to restore service and power was starting to come back on around 7:45 p.m. The spokesperson says power was fully restored as of 8:20 p.m. and more information on the number of impacted customers and the cause should be available Friday. While they couldn’t yet give an exact number of customers affected, the spokesperson says a large portion of the community was impacted.

The outage affected the Pierre Girls High School Volleyball game at Riggs High School, according to people at the game. A picture taken at the high school shows players and fans sitting on the floor of the dark gym playing Down by the Banks. The varsity game hadn’t started yet when the power went out and players and fans had to move to the Parkview gym in Fort Pierre for the game, shown in another photo sent to KDLT News.