Authorities Searching for State Inmate Placed on Escape Status

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities have placed a state inmate on escape status after they say she left her assigned community placement in Sioux Falls on Thursday.

Authorities say 35-year-old Sheena Browning left her assigned community placement without authorization. Browning is a Native American female and is described as 5’2″ with brown hair and eyes.