FEMA to Assess Flood Damage in Yankton Co. Next Week

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – FEMA officials will be in Yankton County next week to asses the damage left behind by flooding last month.

Investigators will be looking at properties damaged by the James River flooding. They will be conducting evaluations on Monday and Tuesday.

Yankton County officials say the visit is only a preliminary damage assessment and the properties being evaluated aren’t the only ones that would be eligible for assistance if it becomes available.