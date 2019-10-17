Hunters Flock to Sioux Falls for 2019 Pheasant Hunting Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Opening weekend for pheasant hunting is finally here and people are flocking to the pheasant capital of the world.

Hunters from all over the country are flying into Sioux Falls and officials say the season benefits the city as well.

Communications Manager of the Sioux Falls Convention Visitors Bureau Matt Barthel says visitors are expected to spend a lot of money.

How much? Enough for vendors to line up by baggage claim at the airport. But for one pheasant hunter, it’s about family, friends, and tradition.

“It means more relationship with friends that you only see at an average of once or twice a year and you do it every year. You look forward to it, it’s just, they’re like family now,” says Ed Goss.

The opening day of the 2019 pheasant hunting season is Saturday, October 19. The season runs through Sunday, January 5.

Catch the full story tonight on KDLT News at 6.