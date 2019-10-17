Noem Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Rep. Cummings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff in memory of Representative Elijah Cummings.

Cummings has served as a U.S. Representative for Maryland’s 7th congressional district since 1996.

Noem has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on October 18.

‘Heartbroken’: GOP Mourns Cummings as Friend, Statesman

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former President Barack Obama is praising Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings for his principled stands and pursuit of truth, justice and reconciliation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls the late Baltimore lawmaker “a voice of unsurpassed moral clarity and truth.”

But it’s not just Democrats who are mourning Cummings after his death Thursday at age 68.

Republicans hailed Cummings as a statesman who reached across the aisle and made rare bipartisan friendships in an era of intense political polarization.

Trump called Cummings “a highly respected political leader” while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was a legend who won close friends and admirers from across the political spectrum.

North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, one of the most conservative members of Congress, said he was “heartbroken.”