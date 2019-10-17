Roosevelt and Washington Boys Advance to “AA” Soccer Championship Game

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The top two seeds advance to the Boys “AA” soccer championship game Saturday in Harrisburg. But it wasn’t easy for either one.

In fact it went all the way to a second shootout when Keven Franco-Marroquin scored what proved to be the game-winner for the Warriors as they beat Aberdeen 1-0. The 13th seed Aberdeen Central (8-6-1) pushed the top seed to the brink with Reece Meister in goal as the game was scoreless through regulation. Washington takes a 13-0-2 record into the title game.

They will face Roosevelt. The 2nd-ranked Riders and #3 Brandon Valley (11-3-2) were also scoreless for most of the game. But with just over 5 minutes left Suad Smajlovic set up Andrew Cotton for the game-winner. Roosevelt take a 11-1-2 record into the championship game Saturday at Harrisburg at 7 pm.