Roosevelt Sweeps Brandon Valley

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Lynx of Brandon Valley put up a solid effort Thursday night at the Roosevelt gym, but fell to the Riders 3-0. Tatum Wilson led the way for the home team with 11 kills as they 4th-ranked team in Class “AA” improved to 15-7 with the win.