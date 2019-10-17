Scoreboard Thursday, October 17th
H.S. Soccer Playoffs
Girls “AA” Semi’s
Aberdeen 6, Lincoln 0
Yankton 1, RC Central 0 (2nd half)
Boys “AA” Semi’s
Washington 0, Aberdeen 0 (2nd half)
Roosevelt vs. Brandon Valley
USHL
Stampede @ Fargo
NHL
Wild @ Montreal
H.S. Cross Country
Metro Conference
Boys
17-Lincoln
62-Washington
69-Roosevelt
88-Brandon Valley
*Ethan Yu (L) 17:52.20
*Jackson Sluiter (L) 18:07.16
Girls
18-Lincoln
70-Brandon Valley
88-Washington
88-O’Gorman
*Kasi Infield (L) 22:03.93
*Tessa Lortscher (L) 22:04.75