Scoreboard Thursday, October 17th

KDLT Sports,

H.S. Soccer Playoffs

Girls “AA” Semi’s

Aberdeen 6, Lincoln 0
Yankton 1, RC Central 0 (2nd half)

Boys “AA” Semi’s

Washington 0, Aberdeen 0 (2nd half)
Roosevelt vs. Brandon Valley

USHL

Stampede @ Fargo

NHL

Wild @ Montreal

H.S. Cross Country

Metro Conference

Boys

17-Lincoln
62-Washington
69-Roosevelt
88-Brandon Valley

*Ethan Yu (L) 17:52.20
*Jackson Sluiter (L) 18:07.16

Girls

18-Lincoln
70-Brandon Valley
88-Washington
88-O’Gorman

*Kasi Infield (L) 22:03.93
*Tessa Lortscher (L) 22:04.75

