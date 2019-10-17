Sioux Falls Businesses Show Support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and businesses in Sioux Falls are showing their support.

Obscure Brewing Company and Oh My Cupcakes! have made pink treats for breast cancer awareness.

Oh My Cupcakes! is selling the Ms. Kim cupcake on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The dessert is named after the owner’s sister in law, Kim Ranae, who died of breast cancer in 1995.

Obscure Brewing brewed their Pink Goddess beer, which went on sale on October, 5. Aiding those going through breast cancer is a personal matter for those at the brewery.

“Personal friends of all of the owners here. We know people that have been affected by it. You know, affecting their families and just the entire community around them,” said Co-owner Mike Nussbaum.

A portion of the sales from both the Pink Goddess and Ms. Kim cupcakes will go to breast cancer research.