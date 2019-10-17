State Health Department Confirms More Cases of Vaping-Related Illnesses

Robert F. Bukaty/AP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The number of vaping-related lung illnesses in South Dakota now sits at a dozen, according to a new report from the state health department.

The ages of those diagnosed range from 16 to 44. Nationwide, nearly 1,500 cases have been confirmed, including 33 deaths. The CDC says most test samples have shown traces of THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high.

However, the FDA and CDC have not identified the cause or causes of the lung injuries in these cases.