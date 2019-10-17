The “Road Warriors” of Dell Rapids St. Mary

Due to flooding DRSM football team has not been able to play at home

DELL RAPIDS, SD— They’re called the Cardinals, but “Road Warriors” is the new nickname for the Dell Rapids St. Mary’s High School football team.

That’s because they haven’t been able to play on their home field since it flooded last month.

“It’s disappointing that we don’t get to play on our home field, which we grew up watching Cardinal football on. But at the same time, it’s a part of life and we go to get through it somehow,” said Eli Longville, DRSM linebacker.

Dell St. Mary’s Athletic Director Casey Michel says that the flood water reached as high as this fence and it was powerful enough to bring a hay-bail out of nowhere.

The water levels caused significant damage to the football field, making it impossible to have home games here and even putting the home baseball schedule in jeopardy because on the other side of the camera.

This has forced the football team to find new venues for their home games, which even led them to play their homecoming game at O’Gorman High School.

“I feel bad for them especially the seniors,” said Michel. “We played a couple of games early on and they didn’t know that those were going to be the last games on our field. For them not to get a homecoming or senior night on their home field that they grew up on, playing and watching is pretty disappointing for them.”

Michel says they need to clear-out the sand on the field and repair the fence leading to the Big Sioux.

That won’t start until after spring of next year, because they expect more flooding in the spring months.

But with playoffs coming up next week, the Cardinals feel this adversity has prepared them for a deep run.

“Doesn’t matter where we are or who we play, we’ll show and beat them either way,” said Longville.

“If we’re driving just a few miles for home games it’s alright with me,” said Ryan Eining, DRSM linebacker.

If the Cardinals do have a home playoff game, they would most likely play at Chester high school.