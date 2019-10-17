Two Arrested in Connection with Stolen Truck, Credit Cards

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two people have been arrested in connection with a stolen truck and stolen credit cards in Sioux Falls.

Police say the investigation began on October 13, when a Ford F-150 was stolen. Police found the stolen truck in a Walgreens parking lot on West 12th Street on Thursday.

Police arrested 38-year-old Danica Loseke inside Walgreens and 33-year-old Eric Harcey after he fled on foot. Police seized meth, marijuana, baggies, syringes, and paraphernalia from both Harcey and the stolen truck.

Police also found a number of stolen credit cards tied to a burglary on Wednesday.

Harcey is facing possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, paraphernalia, first-degree burglary, and fleeing police charges. Loseke is facing possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and paraphernalia charges.