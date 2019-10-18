Scoreboard Friday, October 18th
H.S. Football
South Dakota
Aberdeen Roncalli 16, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6
Alcester-Hudson 42, Corsica/Stickney 34
Brandon Valley 47, Harrisburg 21
Bridgewater-Emery 64, Beresford 20
Britton-Hecla 38, Warner 28
Brookings 47, Spearfish 0
Burke 62, Scotland 16
Canton 42, Sioux Falls Christian 22
Chamberlain 36, Wagner 21
Clark/Willow Lake 49, Great Plains Lutheran 20
Custer 14, Hot Springs 7
Dakota Valley 41, Vermillion 20
DeSmet 28, Elkton-Lake Benton 0
Dell Rapids 14, West Central 0
Dell Rapids St. Mary 44, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 20
Deuel 36, Florence/Henry 20
Elk Point-Jefferson 35, Flandreau 12
Estelline/Hendricks 20, Wilmot 15
Faulkton 50, Potter County 6
Gayville-Volin 34, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
Gregory 47, Kimball/White Lake 40
Howard 53, Baltic 30
Jones County/White River 40, Rapid City Christian 27
Kadoka Area 56, Hill City 6
Langford 59, Waverly-South Shore 20
Lemmon/McIntosh 66, Bison 8
Lennox 32, Madison 28
McCook Central/Montrose 63, Redfield/Doland 6
Menno/Marion 64, Avon 24
Mobridge-Pollock 34, Groton Area 12
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
North Border 34, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
Philip 32, Lyman 0
Pierre 75, Mitchell 7
Platte-Geddes 18, Parkston 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 50, Rapid City Stevens 21
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 29, Aberdeen Central 14
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Watertown 16
Sioux Falls Washington 40, Rapid City Central 8
Sioux Valley 50, Garretson 0
St. Thomas More 24, Stanley County 8
Sturgis Brown 49, Belle Fourche 35
Sully Buttes 58, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 8
Tea Area 43, Milbank 6
Todd County 54, Pine Ridge 20
Tri-Valley 14, Huron 13
Viborg-Hurley 46, Canistota-Freeman 20
Webster 38, Sisseton 0
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 6
Yankton 41, Douglas 13
Iowa
Algona 34, Spirit Lake 32
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 12
Central Lyon 26, Sioux Center 20, OT
Hinton 16, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 6
LeMars 30, Spencer 28
Sheldon 40, Okoboji, Milford 21
South O’Brien, Paullina 35, Akron-Westfield 0
West Sioux 48, Unity Christian 6
Women’s Soccer
Augustana 5, Northern 1 *7th straight win
S.D.S.U. 1, Western Illinois 0 *11th straight shutout for Smither!/Manuleleua 9th goal
Mary 3, SMSU 0
Minot State 3, USF 1
Women’s Volleyball
South Dakota 3, Western Illinois 0 *Sami Slaughter 14 kills
Fort Wayne 3, SDSU 2 *Crystal Burk 18 kills
USF 3, MN-Crookston 0 *Kasandra Springer 16 kills
Augustana 3, St. Cloud State 0 *Huskies ranked 8th
Northern 3, Winona State 0 *Jenna Reiff 17 kills
SMSU 3, Bemidji State 0 *Angela Young 13 kills
A.L.C.S.
Game 5 @ New York
Yankees 4, Astros 1 *Hicks 3-run HR
*Houston leads series 3-2