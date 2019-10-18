72-Year-Old Hunter Reported Missing, Found Safe

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. – A 72-year-old hunter has been found two hours after he was reported missing.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a lost hunter at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Authorities deployed a search and rescue crew along with a thermal drone.

Authorities say the Alexandria man was found safely hunting with friends about an hour and a half later.

Authorities are reminding hunters or hikers to always take a cellphone or GPS device.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Custer County Search and Rescue, and other agencies cooperated with the search.