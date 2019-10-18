Augustana Soccer Team Wins 7th Straight

Augustana Soccer Team Wins 7th Straight

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana women’s soccer team (10-1-1) showed no shortage of offense on Friday afternoon when it defeated the Wolves of Northern State (3-8-0) 5-1.

After going 749:43 minutes of game time without allowing a goal, Augustana surrendered a goal to Mallory Schoenhard in the 13th minute of Friday’s match to give Northern State a 1-0 lead. The Viking’s shutout streak lasted seven games, including 15 halves and three overtime periods.

The Vikings showed clear displeasure with the streak being snapped and responded with three goals in a 10-minute span just four minutes after Northern State took the lead.

Sophomore forward Alexis Legg started the scoring when she booted a cross pass from freshman forward Sylvia Fehr to the back of the net for her second goal of the season.

Five minutes later, the Vikings took a 2-1 lead with the first of many highlight-reel goals on the day when they lined up for an indirect free kick. Senior midfielder Peyton Stenzel lightly tapped the ball to sophomore forward Morgan Keirstead who sent a rocket to the upper-right corner of the net for her first goal of the season.

Just five minutes after Keirstead’s goal, Stenzel lined up for a corner kick on the southwest corner of Morstad Field. The senior curled the ball perfectly inside the posts and buried her first-career goal to extend the Vikings lead to 3-1. Stenzel finished the day with three points.

After the half, the freshmen duo of Sylvia Fehr and Josie Arduser struck again for the fifth time this season when Fehr buried an Arduser cross pass. It was Sylvia’s team-leading fifth goal of the season.

With just under 15 minutes to go in the contest, senior forward Claire Dahm continued the scoring frenzy when she redirected an Ashley Ask free kick with her head to give the Vikings a 5-1 lead. The perfectly placed goal was Dahm’s fourth goal in three games. She is now tied for second on the team in goals with fellow senior forward Grace Behm.

Overall, seven different Vikings tallied points on the day with Stenzel and Fehr leading the way with three each. The Vikings outshot the Wolves 18-6 and placed 11 of their shots on goal.

Up Next

On Sunday, the Vikings will celebrate Senior Day when they take on the Dragons of MSU Moorhead at Morstad Field at 1 p.m.