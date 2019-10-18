Canistota/Freeman Relying on Their Young Players

Canistota/Freeman Relying on Their Young Players

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



CANISTOTA, SD—Canistota/Freeman has a great offense; they have scored over 40 points 4 times this season

But they also bring some youth into this matchup verse Viborg-Hurley.

The Pride only have 3 seniors on the roster

Coach James Strang says having a younger team doesn’t matter, they still have to execute.

“If the formula ain’t broke don’t fix it,” said Strang. “It all comes down to execution. [It’s] kind of our biggest thing, especially having a small senior class. Only having 3 [seniors], our juniors and sophomores understand it takes assignment driven football.”

“We are a younger team, I think a lot of the younger kids did play a little last year,” said Trey Ortman, Canistota/Freeman quarterback. “I know they’ve worked hard this summer and I think they’re really going to step-up this year.”