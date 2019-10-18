Etc. for Her Magazine Kicks Off 14th Annual Expo for Her

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- This afternoon, the 14th annual Expo for Her kicked off at the Sioux Falls convention center.

Etc. Magazine holds the expo every year during the third weekend of October and this year they’re giving out goody bags to the first 200 people at the expo both today and tomorrow. The Expo is also supporting teachers, allowing them into the event for free. A few booths from Avera Health are attending in order to also raise breast cancer awareness.

The show’s coordinator, Angela Ellerbroek says, you can also bring a canned good to the event, which will be donated to Feeding South Dakota. “We are the third-largest food drive in town. We’re very proud of that. We have barrels and barrels and barrels of food that we use to stock the food pantry for the winter and we’re happy to help with that.”

The expo runs through 9 p.m. tonight and from 9 a.m. tomorrow until 5 p.m. Admission is seven dollars, but only six if you bring a canned good.