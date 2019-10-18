FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 8 (10-18-19)

Featuring Highlights From 11 Games!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’s was kind of hot to be a mid-October football night. But, the KDLT Sports crew was not complaining! Click the video viewer for all the results and FUN from Week Eight featuring 11 games:

Viborg-Hurley @ Canistota/Freeman

Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan @ Beresford

Sioux Falls Christian @Canton

Brandon Valley @ Harrisburg

Pierre @ Mitchell

Aberdeen @ O’Gorman

Watertown @ Roosevelt

RC Central @ Washington

Milbank @ Tea Area

Dell Rapids @ West Central

Dakota Valley @ Vermillion