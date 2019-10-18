Fraternal Order of Police Giving More Than Scares with Haunted House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police around the Sioux Falls area are getting into the Halloween Spirit with their Twisted Nightmare Haunted House.

The Fraternal Order of Police “Lodge One” is a group of police officers from Minnehaha, Lincoln, and Turner counties who support community events.

For October, they’ve put together a haunted house, including an insane asylum and clown room. However, this spooky event isn’t just for thrills, but also donates food to Feeding South Dakota.

Last year, according to Tommy Schmitz, the founder, and creator of Twisted Nightmare, they had a massive amount of donations. “It was just shy of two thousand pounds. So, I think it was one thousand nine hundred and eighty is what we ended up with, which is awesome, helps a lot of families and, you know, obviously we’ve had some major, incidents here throughout the year.”

The Twisted Nightmare is located on Highway 42 just southeast of Willow Run golf course. It’s open Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight.