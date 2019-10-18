Police: Driver Causes $15k in Damages, Power Outage in Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police say a driver who left the scene of a car vs. pole accident caused $15,000 in damage.

Police say the crash happened in the area of West 41st Street and South Ellis Road at around 3:45 a.m. Friday. They say the driver left the scene on foot.

Xcel Energy reported that just under 5,000 customers have been affected by power outages on the west side of Sioux Falls in connection with the crash.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.