Power Outage in Western Sioux Falls Caused by Early Morning Car Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Excel Energy is reporting just under 5,000 customers have been affected by power outages on the west side of Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says a traffic crash in the area of West 41st Street and South Ellis Road is to blame.

Around 3:45 a.m. Friday, vehicle struck a power pole causing damage and causing the power outage for a portion of southwest Sioux Falls.

The driver left the scene and the investigation is on-going.