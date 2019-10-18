Springer Leads USF Volleyball to Sweep of Crookston

Springer Leads USF Volleyball to Sweep of Crookston

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS- The University of Sioux Falls Volleyball team came out strong against the Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles, taking the Friday night match in straight sets (25-11, 25-15, 25-19) at the Stewart Center.

Leading the Cougars was senior KaSandra Springer and redshirt sophomore Kenzie Byers , both of whom recorded 10 or more kills. Byers recorded a .389 hitting percentage (10K-3E-18TA) on the night.

Springer, for the second match this week, had a hitting percentage above .400 (.481 (16K-3E-27TA) on Friday), and completed a double-double performance with a game-high 15 digs. Springer also had two service aces and no service errors.

Junior Krista Goerger also recorded a double-double with 41 assists and 11 digs. Freshman Nicole Jacobson neared a double-double with 10 digs and eight kills.

As a team, the Cougars outhit UMC .356-to-.146 while also recording 10 service aces against the Golden Eagles.

The Cougars will take Ron Eiesland Court again on Saturday to face Bemidji State. First serve is slated for 4 p.m.

In the first set, the Cougars pounced on a quick 7-3 lead, which ballooned into a 16-7 lead with a 7-1 run. Leading 21-11, and in the midst of a 3-1 run, sophomore Tiarose Nagami subbed into to serve, and never relinquished the serve, as the Cougars finished on their second 7-1 run of the half, capped by none other than a Nagami backcourt ace on set point.

A kill in the early goings of the second set by Jacobson made the Cougars’ lead 8-3, which UMC answered with two points of their own. Fortunately for the Cougars, this is the closest UMC would get to the Cougars, who followed up the two UMC points with an 8-1 run to go ahead 16-6 and never look back in the 25-15 set two victory.

Byers and Jacobson went back-to-back with kills to put the Cougars ahead 11-4. The two teams went point-for-point with each other to a 19-13 Cougar lead. UMC was able to rattle off a 5-1 run, but for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. That is exactly what the Cougars did, going on their own 5-1 run to finish off the match.