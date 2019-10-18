Trailer Carrying 165 Hogs Overturns Near Valley Springs

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. – Authorities say a trailer hauling more than 150 hogs overturned near Valley Springs on Friday.

Authorities say a 2007 Peterbilt tractor pulling a trailer of 165 hogs was heading westbound on 266th Street, near 487th Avenue at around noon when it veered off the roadway and overturned.

Authorities estimate 20 hogs died in the accident and the surviving hogs were put into trailers.

Authorities cited 19-year-old Jerad Dean Kats of Boyden, Iowa. They say he was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.