‘We expect it to continue to grow’: Grand Falls Sports Betting a Month After Going Live

LARCHWOOD, IA– Since sports betting officially went live in August, casinos across Iowa have become an attraction to many sports fans.

“Casinos around the state are seeing folks from all over come in to bet.”

Sports betters from Minnesota and South Dakota are flocking to Iowa casinos with their new sports betting feature.

Grand falls casino’s Elite Sports Book has been open for a month and a half. Marketing director, Damon John, says they’ve already seen a lot of new faces.

“The one piece that we didn’t have that Vegas had, was the sports betting. So now that we have that, we are seeing a lot of new faces in here. Some people who are interested in the sport betting compared to the slots or tables.”

John says they’ve had a total of about 6,000 accounts set up, “About half of the wagers are coming in from online, and half of them are coming in from the retail sports book here.”

In order to place a wager you have to be in the Iowa state borders. Even for those who want to bet through their online website, there’s no getting around it.

“So to place a wager on our mobile site, you do have to be within the boarder of Iowa and there is a compliance feature to that mobile site that will ensure that you’re in the boarder of Iowa.”

With major sports like baseball heading into the World Series and football season in full swing, the Elite Sports Book is just getting warmed up.

“We expect it to continue to grow. We’ve got a lot of big sporting events coming up with the big game in February and then the Daytona 500 and some other larger events coming up on the horizon.”

Thinking ahead, Grand Falls is already getting prepared for the growth by remodeling their show lounge area into the Betfred sports book.

“That will be a full-fledged sports book operation over there with food and beverage, there will be a bar aver there, so yeah we’re very excited.”

Grand Falls hopes to have their Betfred lounge finished as soon as possible. They’re shooting for the end of this year.