NSU Prevails in Double OT against Wayne State, 29-26
NSU Prevails in Double OT against Wayne State, 29-26
Wayne, Neb. – The Wolves have done it again. The Northern State University football team remains undefeated on the road after a double overtime victory versus South Division foe Wayne State on Saturday afternoon.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Wolves took an early 10-0 lead in the first quarter, led off by a 38-yard made field goal by Payton Eue at the 7:45 mark
- A quick defensive series for Northern State put the offense back on the field for Hunter Trautman to connect with Dakota Larson for an 87-yard touchdown at 5:41
- Wayne State cut into the Wolves lead with under 4-minutes remaining in the half with a field goal of their own
- NSU trotted down the field on their following drive, sneaking in their second passing touchdown of the half with just three seconds on the scoreboard; Trautman hit Greg Lux for a 4-yard reception, giving Northern the 17-3 lead
- The Wayne State defense held Northern at bay in the third quarter as the Wolves went scoreless, while the Wildcat offense tacked on a 26-yard touchdown reception and 36-yard field goal
- The Wolves held a 17-13 lead heading into the final quarter and added some insurance on Eue’s second field goal of the game and longest of the season, a 41-yard made attempt
- The Wildcats however were not finished, tying the game at 20-all with 3:24 remaining in regulation and holding the NSU offense scoreless on their final two drives of the fourth
- Northern opened the overtime period with the ball and the two teams traded field goals (36-yard by Eue), forcing double overtime
- WSC tallied a 42-yard field goal to take a 26-23 lead
- The Wolves moved the ball to the Wayne State 1-yard line with a fourth and goal opportunity ahead of them
- Trautman completed his third passing touchdown of the contest to tight end, Colten Drageset for the Wolves first overtime win of the year
- Northern combined for 98 yards rushing and 368 yards passing in the win, holding Wayne to 91 yards rushing and 231 yards passing
- The Wolves averaged 15.3 yards per completion with a season high three receiving touchdowns
- NSU converted on 3-of-5 fourth downs and scored on each of their five times in the red-zone