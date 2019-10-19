Paws Pet Resort’s Annual “Paws and Pumpkins” Celebrates Fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – If you’re an animal lover, today was a good day to be in the Sioux Empire. Paws Pet Resort had it’s second annual “Paws and Pumpkins” event.

The event was family friendly, and of course, pet friendly. There were a whole days worth of activities: professional photos, a bouncy house, pumpkin patch, puppy kissing booth, and even dog crafts.

Paws Pet Resort owner Jeanine Hoff Lubben says she wanted to make an event for people to spend quality time with their furry friends.

“People love doing things with their pets. They love dog friendly activities, so last fall, we said let’s have a dog party, and just celebrate the season. and that went really well so we decided to do it again this year,” says Lubben.

Paws Pet Resort runs as a doggy day care. It also has boarding, training, and grooming.