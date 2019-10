SD STATE SOCCER: Tea Area Boys’ Soccer Claims Class “A” Title

HARRISBURG, SD— Tea Area Boys soccer had to go to double overtime to defeat Sioux Falls Christian for the Class “A” title.

The game winning goal came on the foot of Alex Pies with five minutes left in double OT.

