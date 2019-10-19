SD STATE SOCCER: Tea Area Girls Soccer Wins 1st Ever Championship

HARRISBURG, SD— Tea Area’s Girls soccer team first goal didn’t come until one minute left in the 1st half from Desirae Patzwald.

But, that was all they needed to put some distance between them and West Central.

Their second goal would come in the 55th minute and that put the nail in coffin, as the Titan’s win 2-0 and claim their first ever championship.

