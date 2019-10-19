Sioux Falls Students Express Themselves Through Painting Snow Plows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Snow days can be dull for some, but Sioux Falls Public Works is trying to brighten them up.

The Paint the Plows event was today to show off 21 decorated snow plows.

Sioux Falls Public Works gave schools around the city a plow for a month to paint any way they want.

The event was at the Empire Mall parking lot and citizens could come and vote for their favorite design.

Sioux Falls Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen said this event is all about kids expressing themselves.

He said, “It’s always good for anybody to express themselves. Kind of gives another unique thing for our local schools to do and to collaborate with the city of Sioux Falls. Of course like we said, the art work will be shown all through the year during the winter season.”