Stampede Defeat Tri-City 2-1 For 2nd Win of the Season

Kearney, Neb. – The Sioux Falls Stampede put on a strong defensive showing to defeat the Tri-City Storm 2-1 at the Viaero Center Saturday night. Jakub Lewandowski and Tommy Lyons scored in the effort while goaltender Grant Adams made 23 of 24 saves for his first United States Hockey League career victory. The Herd improves to 2-4-1 on the season, two points out of third place, and end a five-game winless streak.

Both teams started the game with a strong defensive effort, limiting chances on each end of the ice. While the Storm outshot the Herd 11-7, much of the offensive pressure from Sioux Falls resulted in quality scoring chances, including several pucks ricocheting off the goal post. Tri-City was able to break through the defense with 1:25 left in the opening period and forward Matthew Knies put a loose rebound past goaltender Grant Adams for the 1-0 lead.

Sioux Falls responded in the second period with a goal from leading goal scorer Jakub Lewandowski who came into the game with four points, a goal and three assists, in his past three contests. An errant Tri-City pass in their defensive zone found the stick of Brian Carrabes, was passed to Ryan Sullivan who put it in the chest pad of Storm goaltender Joe Sharib from the slot. Lewandowski was in front of Sharib to quickly pick up the rebound and back hand it into the net to tie the game.

The Herd brought on the pressure in the final frame and took the lead halfway through the third with an unassisted goal from Tommy Lyons. Lyons, a Harvard University commit, broke the offensive zone on the odd-man rush with forward Isaac Hankmeyer-Howe but kept the puck himself and sniped it for his second goal in as many games.

Tri-City had two power play opportunities under six minutes left in regulation but were denied on both chances to secure the first road victory of the season.