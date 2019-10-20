Country Apple Orchard Celebrates Annual Pumpkin Festival

HARRISBURG, S.D – Halloween is already around the corner and the Country Apple Orchard knows how to celebrate.

This weekend was the annual pumpkin fest. You could grab some hot apple cider, check out inflatables, go on a pony ride… and of course pick pumpkins!

The event was scheduled for last weekend but the rain, mud, and, snow caused the festival to be postponed. Still there was no stopping the moral of guests.

“All the families come together and be able to make these memories and just share the good time with each other, and know that this is just something that they do year after year. and it’s fun to have people come back and say you know, ‘this is our sixth generation,” says employee Tara Siemonsma.

Tara’s favorite part of pumpkin fest? The apple pie, of course!