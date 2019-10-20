ESPN’s College Gameday Coming To Brookings For SDSU-NDSU Dakota Marker Game

Next Saturday Live On ESPN From 8-11 AM

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The premier rivalry in FCS, and Brookings and South Dakota, are getting a national spotlight.

ESPN officials announced on Sunday that they would be bringing their three hour pregame show, College Gameday, to Brookings in conjunction with Saturday’s Dakota Marker game between South Dakota State and North Dakota State.

The program airs between 8-11 AM live nationally on ESPN. South Dakota State is the 73rd different school to host GameDay and Brookings is the 87th different city to host the show. The program has ventured into FCS territory before, twice going to Fargo and once to James Madison in Virginia.

More details about the location of the show and further information will be announced throughout the week.

It only adds a layer of hype to what will be the biggest game of the local college football season. SDSU, ranked third, and NDSU, ranked first, are both undefeated in the Missouri Valley, with the winner of Saturday’s 2 PM game positioning themselves to win the conference title and potentially get homefield throughout the FCS playoffs.

