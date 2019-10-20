Faster First Half Start Highlights SDSU’s Win At Indiana State

Jacks Take Care Of Business Ahead Of NDSU Showdown

TERRA HAUTE, IND — A big part of the reason ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Brookings is that the South Dakota Jackrabbits have done their part in setting up the unbeaten showdown with North Dakota State.

Yesterday the Jacks roared out to a 25 point halftime thanks to a 28 point second quarter at Indiana State and never looked back, winning 42-23. Pierre Strong ran for 144 yards and a score while J’Bore Gibbs passed for 274 yards and three touchdowns.

For SDSU, the strong first half was a point of emphasis after slow ones in their previous games against Youngstown and Southern Illinois, though they’d like to get better in the opening quarter.

The Jacks and Bison kickoff Saturday at 2 PM.