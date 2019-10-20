“Gonna Get Wed” Prepares Brides for the Big Day

SIOUX FALLS S.D. – The Gonna Get Wed Bridal Showcase was today at the Sanford Premiere Center

The event is meant to be a one-stop shop for all your wedding needs.

Over 80 vendors attended the event, from catering and jewelry to DJ’s and dresses, there was a vendor for everything.

Director of Gonna Get Wed, Kari Black, says the event is about exposing brides to as many options as possible.

“We try to prep our brides a little bit. We tell them to bring questions and use it as an opportunity to interview the vendors because they are all here. You can walk through, talk to all of the different vendors, then go back through and hire the ones you’re interested in,” she said.